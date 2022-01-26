Fayette County man sentenced to prison for conspiracy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – On January 18, 2022, Brandon A. Buckland, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of conspiracy.

According to court documents, on July 16, 2020, officers responded to a burglary at a home on Legends Highway. The investigation of the burglary determined that a front window of the victim’s residence was broken, and numerous firearms were stolen from the residence. Buckland was seen near the residence around the time of the break-in.

The next day, a traffic stop of a vehicle in the Mount Hope area of Fayette County resulted in finding Buckland and the victim’s stolen firearms in the trunk. Buckland admitted that the motivation for the crime was to sell or trade the victim’s stolen guns for illegal drugs.

Buckland pleaded guilty on October 18, 2021, and must serve a minimum of one year before he is eligible for parole. Buckland is also ordered to pay one thousand eight hundred seventy five dollars ($1875) in restitution to the victim.