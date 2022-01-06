Fayette County man sentenced to prison for delivery of meth

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On January 4th, 2022, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. announced Casey M. Grubb, 30, of Oak Hill, was sentenced for one to five years for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in 2019, Grubb sold meth to a willing person at the Appalachian Labor School located in Beard’s Fork, WV. Along with the felony charge, Grubb also received a one year sentence for petit larceny. In 2020 security camera footage revealed Grubb stole a package from the porch of a home on Collinwood Drive.

Grubb pleaded guilty to both charges on November 15, 2021. The petit larceny sentence will run at the same time as the felony sentence. Grubb must serve a minimum of one year before he will be eligible for parole.

These crimes were investigated by Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Oak Hill Police Department.