MONTGOMERY W.V. (WVNS) – On March 8, 2022, James Gravely, 53, of Montgomery, was sentenced to ten years in prison for the felony crime of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two to ten years for felony possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, on January 31, 2021, Gravely was pulled over for a traffic violation on Rt. 60 in Falls View, West Virginia. During a search of Gravely’s car, deputies found a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine. The passenger, Scotty King, who was a convicted felon, also had a gun.

The prison sentences must be served consecutively immediately following the sentence Gravely is currently serving for a parole revocation.

Gravely pleaded guilty to these crimes on December 21, 2021. He will spend a minimum of four years and six months in prison on the new convictions before he is eligible for parole.