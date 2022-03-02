HICO, W.V. (WVNS) – On February 1, 2022, Triston D. Kincaid, 20, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for grand larceny, and one additional year for petit larceny.

According to court documents, on December 30, 2019, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a home in Hico. The vehicle was later recovered in Mt. Hope and was in the possession of Triston D. Kincaid. The owners of the car knew Mr. Kincaid and confirmed the vehicle recovered was stolen from their home. Kincaid later admitted to stealing the car.

In a separate incident, On December 2, 2020, police responded to a home in Fayetteville, West Virginia for a report of stolen guns. The victim told police only certain family members knew where the guns were

located, including Triston Kincaid. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw Kincaid with the same guns

identified by the victim.

Kincaid must serve a minimum of one year before he is eligible for parole. Kincaid pleaded guilty to both of these charges on May 17, 2021.