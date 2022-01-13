Fayette County man sentenced to ten years in prison for conspiracy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man previously arrested in Fayette County was sentenced to prison for an additional 10 years for conspiracy.

According to Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Douglas L. Utt, age 47 of Sutton, West Virginia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy. This sentence was ordered by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to be served consecutively to a previous conviction Utt faced in Braxton County.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Utt must serve a minimum of two and a half years for the Fayette County conviction before being eligible for parole.

Utt was previously convicted for a sentence of one to five years alongside Gary C. Garvin, who was driving the vehicle carrying the drugs for which they were arrested. Garvin passed away after being indicted, so the charges for him were dropped.