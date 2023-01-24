PAGE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s assistance in an investigation for the culprit behind thirteen stolen military grave markers.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information on the case. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Fayette deputies received a complaint from the caretaker of a cemetery in Page, WV regarding vandalism and theft.

When deputies arrived, the caretaker showed deputies that at least thirteen bronze military grave site markers had been removed and stolen.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page: “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.