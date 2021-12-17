Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for theft suspects in Valley area, reward offered

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects in Fayette County.

A press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said multiple high tension power lines were shot down before having the copper taken from them. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, over $50,000 in property has been stolen.

Appalachian Power is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that will help detectives reach a solution.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page.