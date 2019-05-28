Crime

Fayette County teen charged with multiple felonies

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:03 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:03 PM EDT

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - A 19-year-old in Fayette County faces several felony charges.

James Hamrick of Oak Hill was arrested Monday, May 27, on outstanding felony warrants. Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies told 59News Hamrick was wanted for burglary and grand larceny stemming from a incident in the Oak Hill Area. Deputies also said Hamrick had an outstanding felony warrant for Possession with the Intent to Deliver. 

Hamrick is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center