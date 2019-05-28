Fayette County teen charged with multiple felonies
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - A 19-year-old in Fayette County faces several felony charges.
James Hamrick of Oak Hill was arrested Monday, May 27, on outstanding felony warrants. Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies told 59News Hamrick was wanted for burglary and grand larceny stemming from a incident in the Oak Hill Area. Deputies also said Hamrick had an outstanding felony warrant for Possession with the Intent to Deliver.
Hamrick is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.
