BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Fayette County was sentenced to multiple years of federal probation for false statements she provided to investigators.

Stephanie Cohernour, 33, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to five years of federal probation due to playing a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from Beckley to Philadelphia.

According to court documents and statements, the ringleader of this conspiracy was Bisheem “Bosh” Jones. Him and other co-defendants traveled to Beckley from Philadelphia to oversee the purchase of firearms that they would later try to bring back with them to sell.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cohernour, being one of the several straw purchasers, admitted to buying a Glock Model 19 Gen5, 9mm pistol and a Glock, Model 19X, 9mm pistol for Jones on April 12, 2021. She also admitted to providing false information on her Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 by claiming the firearms were for her when she was actually buying them for Jones.

Approximately 45 out of the 140 firearms trafficked between early 2020 to mid 2021 were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and was discovered that they were connected to two homicides, domestic violence crimes, and other violent offences. Cohernour straw purchased five firearms for the conspirators, including three of the ones recovered at the crime scenes.

Cohernour is one of 18 defendants that pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking. No mugshot was available for Cohernour at the time this article was published.