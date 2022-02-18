FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Fayette County was sentenced to prison on Thursday, February 17, 2022, for selling drugs.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Susan M. Boley, 40 of Edmond, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of selling methamphetamine.

On August 7, 2019, Susan Boley sold methamphetamine to someone working with law enforcement in Glen Jean, WV, court documents stated. Boley originally pleaded guilty to the felony crime on December 7, 2021 and will spend a minimum of one year in prison before she is eligible for parole.

Central West Virginia Drug Task Force investigated this crime and the case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane.