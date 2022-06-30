CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute approximately 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The sentencing comes after Joshua Lee Parsons, 42, of Powellton, admitted that he ordered controlled substances from the dark web and then had them shipped to him at his home, according to court documents and statements.

According to court documents, on February 24, 2021, approximately 49 grams of heroin was on route to his home. United States Customs and Border Protection at the John F. Kennedy International Mail Center in New York seized the package before it could get there.

The United States Customs and Border Protection at the John F. Kennedy International Mail Facility, on March 1, 2021, a couple days later seized yet again approximately 34 grams of MDMA, a hallucinogen from another package that was addressed to Mr. Parsons residence.

A week later, on March 8, 2021, several law enforcers banned together to control a package on route to Mr. Parsons residence. They decided to execute and conduct a search warrant. During the search, officers seized a loaded Hi-Point .380-caliber handgun and multiple controlled substances including approximately 66 grams of methamphetamine, which were packaged in 103 separate bags, approximately 27 grams of heroin, and quantities of MDMA, ketamine, LSD, psilocin, and DMT.

Parsons admitted that he had an intent to sell the methamphetamine and also told officers that he had another parcel being delivered to his house which contained the same drug.

on March 15, 2021, law enforcement took control of that package of methamphetamine, which contained approximately 223 grams of the drug.