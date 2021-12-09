Fayetteville Police looking for KFC robbery suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole money from a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville P.D., on December 2, 2021, a man entered the fast-food restaurant while employees were in the back finishing their closing duties. The man proceeded to hide in the building until all workers had left.

Once the restaurant was fully closed, the suspect reappeared on surveillance footage where police say he took an unknown amount of money. Police say the video also showed him causing damage to the inside of the store. The man was able to exit the store through a window and avoid setting off the alarm.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (304) 574-0255. The Fayette County 911 Non-Emergency line can also be called at (304) 574-3590.

