FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak Hill on January 10, 2022. No mugshot was available for Flint.

When United States Attorney Will Thompson announced the sentencing, he also recognized the great investigative work of the Oak Hill Police Department.