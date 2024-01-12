BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A former FCI Beckley Correctional Officer pleaded guilty to providing contraband to an inmate of a federal prison.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cody Adam Bays, 32, of Beaver, pleaded guilty on Friday, January 12, 2024 to providing contraband to inmates. Court documents stated that between November 2022 and February 2023 Bays was a correctional officer at FCI Beckley when he provided various drugs to inmates.

Bays admitted to providing various controlled substances such as: suboxone, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and a substance believed to be fentanyl. Bays admitted he was paid via cash or cash mobile applications for each substance he brought in; approximately $5,000 for the suboxone, $4,000 for the believed fentanyl, $3,500 for the synthetic marijuana and $2,000 for the marijuana.

Bays is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3, 2024 where he will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of parole, and a $250,000 fine. A mugshot for Adam Bays is unavailable at this time.

