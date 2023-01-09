BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Ray Ramirez-Bueno, 59, a federal inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, pleaded guilty on January 9, 2023, to possession of a weapon while an inmate.
According to court information, on June 10, 2021, a FCI McDowell staff member conducting a pat-down search of Ramirez-Bueno found a handmade weapon commonly known as a “shank” on his person. The object was a piece of metal approximately four inches long, sharpened to a point on one end. Ramirez-Bueno admitted to having the shank and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
Ramirez-Bueno is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.