BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The final suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in North Carolina was arrested in Raleigh County.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, The Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force arrested Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, North Carolina, at 8:20 PM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in the Beckley area. Black was the last suspect wanted in connection to a murder investigation involving a drive-by shooting in Statesville, North Carolina.

A press release from the U.S. Marshals Service said Javis Black, Dakota Duke, and Tevin Seymore allegedly conspired to a shooting which left Zion Wilder, 19, of Stateville, North Carolina, dead. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the head during the shooting. He remains in critical condition.

Seymore was arrested by the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force on March 18, 2023, in the Charleston, West Virginia area.

Javis Black was wanted by the Statesville Police Department for First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Felony Conspiracy, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail while he waits to be extradited back to North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, with a K-9 Unit, helped in the fugitive investigation.