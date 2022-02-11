ANSTED, W.V. (WVNS) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announced today, February 11, 2022 that Leonard Dale Varner, Jr., is scheduled to plea guilty to multiple sex offenses.

Varner is a former Fayette County teacher who was indicted in May of 2021 for multiple sex

offenses involving former students. He was charged with Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, Second Degree Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian.

Varner is scheduled to enter the guilty plea on February, 14, 2022, at 1:15 p.m.. Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake will preside over the hearing.