Former Summers County Volunteer Fire Chief sentenced to prison for sexual assault

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A former Chief of the Summers County Volunteer Firefighter was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony sexual assault by Judge Robert Irons today, January 14, 2022.

Through a virtual hearing, Brian Cale, was sentenced to 25 to 100 years in the state penitentiary. West Virginia State Police arrested Cale in June on several child pornography charges. Cale pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault involving a minor under the age of 12 on November 1, 2021.

Judge Irons said that Cale posed a high risk of reoffending. Brian Cale’s prison sentence started from the day he was originally arrested on June, 8, 2021.

Cale has 30 days to appeal his sentence.

