CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — According to the United States Department of Justice, a former WV Parole Officer pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her.

Anthony Demetro, 44, admitted that on April 16, 2022, he used his position to coerce a female parolee to perform sexual acts. At the time, the parolee was participating in residential drug and alcohol treatment as a condition of her parole. Demetro admitted that he knew that the parolee did not want to have sex with him.

“The defendant abused his position of power and trust by sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman who was trying to re-enter society. This immoral and illegal conduct will not be tolerated in this District. I commend the female victim who was brave enough to come forward, even though she knew she was putting her own personal freedom at risk. I thank the FBI, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Assistant U.S. Attorneys who investigated and prosecuted this case.” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia

A sentencing date has been set for April 20, 2023 where the defendant faces a 15-year sentence, with a maximum of five years of supervised release, and registration as a sex offender under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.