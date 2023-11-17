BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four inmates were sentenced to more prison time for possessing a weapon at FCI Beckley.

40-year-old Rico Salguero, 26-year-old Jamal Brooks, and 26-year-old Jarvis Burl were each sentenced to one year and one day in prison, and 34-year-old inmate John Durant was sentenced to one year and three months in prison for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison.

Each of the inmates’ sentences will follow the current prison terms that they are serving, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements, each of the inmates revealed that they possessed a handmade weapon, also known as a “shank,” at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley in different incidents on the following dates: Salguero on December 9, 2022; Brooks on January 7, 2023; Burl on February 22, 2023; and Durant on April 10, 2023.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement, and complimented the Federal Bureau of Prisons for their work on the investigation.