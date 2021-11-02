Fugitive arrested after being found hiding in a home in Bluefield

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man wanted by law enforcement has been arrested after being found hiding in a home in Bluefield.

On Monday night, November 1, 2021, West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment along with Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Bluefield Police Department, received a tip on the location of a fugitive. According to West Virginia State Police, Anthony Madison, 31, was hiding in a home on Penmar Avenue in Bluefield. Madison was charged with two counts of delivery-controlled substance, grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference, felon in possession of firearm, strong armed robbery and a capias from Kanawha County.

In addition to arresting Madison, officers also arrested Makalee Hubbard, who was charged with harboring a fugitive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories