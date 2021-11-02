Fugitive arrested after being found hiding in a home in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man wanted by law enforcement has been arrested after being found hiding in a home in Bluefield.

On Monday night, November 1, 2021, West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment along with Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Bluefield Police Department, received a tip on the location of a fugitive. According to West Virginia State Police, Anthony Madison, 31, was hiding in a home on Penmar Avenue in Bluefield. Madison was charged with two counts of delivery-controlled substance, grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference, felon in possession of firearm, strong armed robbery and a capias from Kanawha County.

In addition to arresting Madison, officers also arrested Makalee Hubbard, who was charged with harboring a fugitive.