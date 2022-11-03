WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022.

The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia for Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation and Sexual Battery Against a Child Under the Age 16.

“If you are a fugitive and think you can hide out in rural West Virginia to avoid justice, think again! The CUFFED Task Force takes much pride in its role of assisting fugitives of having their day in court.” – Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia

Ooten is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia.