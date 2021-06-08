Grand Jury returns 46 drug indictments, one for murder

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A list of Grand Jury indictments from Greenbrier County includes 46 drug indictments, with one for murder.

The indictments were were returned on June 1 and June 2, 2021. A list of all 47 indictments can be found below:

June 2021 Greenbrier County Grand Jury IndictmentsDownload

Murder suspect, Jonathan McClung, will be arraigned in front of Judge Richardson on June 24, 2021. He’s accused of getting into a fight in the Dollar General parking lot last November in Rupert. The victim later died at the hospital. 

Arraignments will be held in front of Judge Dent on Tuesday, June 22nd, while arraignments in front of Judge Richardson will take place Thursday, June 24th.

