BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation.

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were outside of the travel plaza a male subject wearing a dark colored ski mask, dark colored hoodie, dark colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached her.

The man in the ski mask demanded all of the money from the ATM machine in the plaza. The employee complied and provided a large, but undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then walked from the travel plaza towards Harper Road. The employee said the suspect never showed a weapon or threatened the employee.

This crime is being investigated by Cpl. B.D. Gillespie of the West Virginia State Police. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is strongly advised to contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Office at 304-256-6786.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.