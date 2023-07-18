GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Jerry G. Lucas, 70 of Greenbrier County, is charged with ten counts of Obtaining Goods under Fraudulent Pretenses, which is a felony.

On July 5, 2023, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau performed an investigation that occurred at Stephen’s Auto in Oak Hill for suspected fraud.

The investigation showed that Lucas came to the car lot and paid cash to purchase ten trucks for his business. The dealership allowed him to leave with one truck and then return the following week to pay approximately $500,000 for the other trucks. The suspect never came back.

Detectives were also able to find that Lucas had previously been charged in Allegheny County, Virginia, and Greenbrier County for Fraud that involved car dealerships.

Lucas is currently in Southern Regional Jail awaiting further court proceedings.