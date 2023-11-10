LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Public Affairs Officer Lawrence Messina reported a Greenbrier County man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime.

Rance Allen Mitchem, 41 of Lewisburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Thursday, November 9, 2023. According to court documents, on July 27, 2022, law enforcement officers issued a search warrant for a Lewisburg apartment where Mitchem was staying.

During the search, officer seized more than 38 grams of meth, scales ,packing materials and a gun that Mitchem admitted to owning. Additionally, more than 93 grams of meth was retrieved from Mitchem’s car after he admitted to officers he had more than what was found in the apartment.

Mitchem admitted to distributing and using the secured meth for approximately five months. Mitchem is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2024, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.