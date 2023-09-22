BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 41 year-old Greenbrier County man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for a federal drug crime.

41-year-old Raymond Matthew Ramos, of Lewisburg was sentenced to six years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to court statements and documents, on June 29, 2022, Ramos sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Alderson. Ramos proceeded to admit to the sale before further admitting to selling methamphetamine to the informant on July 6, 2022, in Beaver and on July 27, 2022, in Lewisburg.

Law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at a house where Ramos was staying on July 28, 2022. The officers seized items including methamphetamine, scales, packaging material, and over $1,000, and some of the cash was money from the July 27, 2022 drug sale.

Ramos further admitted to possessing the seized methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, before continuing to tell the law enforcement officers that he had distributed a half-pound of methamphetamine weekly between the third week of April 2022 and July 14, 2022.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson who complimented the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for their investigative work. The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force includes members of the the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, the Lewisburg Police Department, and the the West Virginia State Police.