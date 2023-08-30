LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A Greenbrier county man is sentenced to between 10 and 30 years behind bars for Incest.

John David Long pleaded guilty in Greenbrier County court to three counts of Incest.

After his prison sentence is finished, Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via says Long will serve another five to fifteen years on home confinement.

“Well, first of all, I think we all understand with Incest, we don’t need to be told what a horrible crime that is. However, I do think it is important for the community to understand that when a crime like that is committed and it can be proven sufficiently like this one was, then it is important to find justice for victims of that type of crime,” Via told 59News.

Long will also face 25 years of state-mandated supervision following the completion of his home confinement sentence.

He will remain on the sex offenders registry for the remainder of his life.