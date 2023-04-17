An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Public Affairs Officer Lawrence Messina announced a Greenbrier County woman was arrested after a traffic stop and has pleaded guilty.

Arica L. Anderson, 37, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty on Monday, April 17, 2023, to being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 2, 2022, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Anderson was a passenger in the Pickaway area of Monroe County. The officer saw Anderson try to conceal a pistol in which Anderson admitted to possessing the gun.

Anderson was prohibited from owning a gun because of her prior felony conviction for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Offense: Robbery in the First Degree in Monroe County Circuit Court on September 16, 2013. Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.