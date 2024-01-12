LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman was convicted of two first-degree murders according to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Greenbrier County.

In August of 2020, Terri Storer was charged with two counts of murder. On Friday, January 12, 2024, Terri Storer was convicted of the two counts of first-degree murder and is facing life in prison. The Office of the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney reported the trial is currently in the “mercy phase” and will remain in that phase until January 26th at 9 a.m.

The mercy phase will determine if Storer serves her life sentence with mercy or not.

