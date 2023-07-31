LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Greenbrier County announced a Greenbrier County woman was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arica Anderson, 37 of Lewisburg was sentenced on July 31, 2023 to one year and four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on January 2, 2022 Anderson was in a vehicle that was part of a traffic stop when officers saw Anderson trying to conceal a pistol. Anderson admitted to possessing the pistol at the time.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm. Anderson was prohibited from possessing a gun for her role in an armed robbery on September 16, 2013.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the West Virginia State Police.