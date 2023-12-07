LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Lewisburg area of Greenbrier County was arrested and charged with child abuse after an incident on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

According to the Lewisburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Robert Reinhold III, 22, of Lewisburg was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The alleged abuse happened on December 5, 2023, at a home on Northridge Drive in Lewisburg.

Reinhold II was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury & Malicious or Unlawful Assault. All of his charges are felonies.

He is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (304) 645-1626.