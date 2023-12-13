LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Lewisburg man and woman were charged with death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian after a child passed away due to abuse from the man earlier in the month.

On December 5, 2023 multiple Greenbrier County emergency services responded to Northridge Drive in Lewisburg to a call of an unresponsive three-year-old. The child was transported to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center for treatment.

On December 6, 2023, Robert F. Reinhold III, 22, of Lewisburg, was arrested by the Lewisburg Police Department and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Malicious or Unlawful Assault. Reinhold was being held at Southern Regional Jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond.

On December 11, 2023, the same three-year-old passed away at the Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The same day, Kimberly A. Sears, 26, of Lewisburg was arrested in Roanoke, VA on Greenbrier County warrants and charged with Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian. Sears is expected to be extradited back to Greenbrier County from Roanoke, Virginia.

On December 13, 2023, Reinhold appeared in the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court where the original charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Malicious or Unlawful Assault was dismissed and Reinhold was re-charged with Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian or Other Person by Abuse. This is a felony charge that has a penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (304)645-1626.