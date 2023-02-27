FORT SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A man believed to be armed and dangerous was last seen in the Fort Springs area is wanted for multiple felony charges by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, they have multiple active arrest warrants for Hunter Ross Thompson. The arrest warrants include Grand Larceny and Armed Robbery.

Thompson, 25, is approximately 5 feet, six inches tall, and weighs 198 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos.

According to the Department’s post, he was last seen on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM in the Fort Springs area of Greenbrier County. He reportedly ran from law enforcement into a nearby wooded area.

The Sheriff’s Department post stated they believe Thompson was picked up in a car and taken somewhere else.

Anyone with any information on the possible location of Hunter Ross Thompson is asked to contact the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911. Thompson is believed to be armed and dangerous, so the Department reminded residents to not approach Thompson if they see him.