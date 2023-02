LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man was reportedly indicted for First-Degree Murder on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

According to jail records, Ronald McMillion was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge. No bail amount has been listed at this time.

59News has reached out to the Greenbrier County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

