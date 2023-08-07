FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — According to the Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, multiple shots were reportedly fired in the Fairlea area of Greenbrier County.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to a call of damaged property near the C and W Road #2 on Monday, August 7, 2023. Through further investigation, it was discovered the damage was caused by gunshots.

The investigation also revealed that an earlier dispute between multiple people resulted in the shots being fired. The shots were reportedly fired on Sunday, August 6, 2023, but the person who had their property damaged did not notice the damage until Monday morning.

The resident is not connected to the shots fired investigation.

The investigation into who fired the shots remains active. Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office are patrolling the surrounding neighborhood and carrying out interviews with residents.

Anyone with any information on the investigation is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (304) 647-6634. The Greenbrier County 911 line can also be contacted.

