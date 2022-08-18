BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, according to court documents, an officer responded to a disturbance that occurred on February 7, 2019 at White Sulphur Springs convenience store.

When the officer arrived on scene, he found Arnold who was having an altercation with a woman. When asked if he had any weapons, the officer executed a search on Arnold and found a loaded Charter Arms Shelton, CT .38-caliber pistol with a wiped out serial number in Arnold’s pants.

By law, a person with a prior felony conviction is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Arnold knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction on March 4, 2016 for eluding in the Circuit Court of Allegheny County, Virginia.