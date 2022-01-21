Greenbrier man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from White Sulphur Springs pleaded guilty to a gun crime in federal court today, January 21, 2022.

Court documents stated, Andrew Allen Arnold, 34, had been in a fight at a gas station on May 7, 2019. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found Arnold shouting at and threatening a woman who had locked herself in the bathroom.

During a search of Arnold, officers found a loaded Charter Arms “Pink Lady” .38 Special revolver in his front pocket. According to court documents, Arnold told police the serial number had been removed from the gun and he was not allowed to have it due to a prior felony conviction in 2016.

Arnold faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 13, 2022.