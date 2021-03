FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVN) — A heroin arrest made in Fayette County lands sends a Kanawha County man to jail.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies reported on the evening of Sunday March 7, 2021, a deputy pulled over a car for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, a K9 found what deputies believed to be Heroin.

Shante Bowles, 41, of Kanawha County, was arrested on one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.