PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Virginia into West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, just before 11 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023, a high speed chase began in Giles County, Virginia when the suspect, Allan Keith Ezzyk, reportedly drove away down Route 460 when police tried to stop him. The West Virginia State Police, who were assisted by Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested Ezzyk near Oakvale Road in Princeton.

Allan Ezzyk was booked into Southern Regional Jail early Monday morning, February 13, 2023. He was charged with DUI, Fleeing DUI, Driving with a Revoked License, Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, and Fugitive from Justice.

