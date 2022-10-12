HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Hinton was arrested by Summers County Deputies earlier today after a burglary while wearing a clown mask.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 around 5:00 A.M., Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins received a call to respond to a burglary in progress, by a person wearing a clown mask. The burglary was in the area of Hinton.

When the Chief Deputy arrived, the suspect was gone. Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins was able to track down the suspect several city blocks away in an alleyway. The suspect was identified as Robert Dean Thomas, 26 of Hinton.

Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins was able to recover all of the victims’ stolen property.

Mr. Thomas was arrested for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Destruction of Property.