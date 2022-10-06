HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after a Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit discovered drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins and Deputy J.S. Ward pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop in the Hilldale area. Once pulled over, Deputy D.A. Lester and his partner K9 Walker were asked to assist.

K9 Walker indicated to deputies of drugs being inside the car. During a search following the positive indication, deputies found a large amount of drugs. The driver, Christopher Thomas, 47, of Hinton, was subsequently arrested.

Thomas was charged with the felony offense of Driving While License Revoked 3rd Offense, felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Substance.

Thomas is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail.