HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Police Department reported an arrest made in Hinton today, December 14, 2022, of a vape shop employee after finding a green leafy substance in the store.

Ibrahim Saleh Alkaati, 24, of Hinton, was an employee of the vape store. Upon arrival, Alkaati gave officers consent to search the store. The search discovered a “green leafy substance” consistent with marijuana.

Officers also found “multiple candy bars that appeared to include psychedelic mushrooms.” Additionally, officers reportedly found several packages with counterfeit Delta 8 stickers, with the contents supposedly containing an illegal amount of THC.

Officers arrested Alkaati on a drug charge following the search. Alkaati has been transported to Southern Regional Jail with a bail amount of $25,000.