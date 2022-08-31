HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington.

Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week.

On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Court documents show that Morrison is a former superintendent of Hamilton Local Schools in the Columbus area. He was placed on administrative leave in 2017 after a drug arrest.

According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. A criminal complaint says Morrison pulled up in a dark-colored Subaru Forester by the 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl offering them $20 to babysit a child for him.

Authorities say Morrison drove the children to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue where stopped and allegedly asked the boy to get out of the vehicle and inspect a tire. Once the child was out of the vehicle, authorities say he continued driving with the girl still inside.

(Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

The criminal complaint says the girl demanded to be let out, but Morrison ignored her. She then opened the door and got out of the vehicle a few blocks away.

According to the HPD, neither child reported being injured during the incident.