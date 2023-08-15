HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Huntington area pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime after he was allegedly found with a gun in his car.

50 year old Ampless Ray Lilly pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On January 30, 2018, according to court statements and documents, an officer held a traffic stop of a car in Hurricane that Lilly was driving. Lilly admitted to telling the officer that he was a convicted felon, and that he had a pistol in the car that the officer found between the driver’s seat and center console.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from having a firearm or ammunition in their possession. Lilly knew that he could not be in possession of a firearm because he had a prior felony conviction for first-degree sexual assault in Lincoln County Circuit Court on January 22, 1993.

Lilly is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13, 2023, and he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and praised the work of the Hurricane Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).