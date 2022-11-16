BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department reported today, November 16, 2022, an Indiana woman was sentenced to prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Beckley and Beaver areas.

Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison followed by two years of supervised release and will be ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.

According to documents and statements made in court, on October 19, 2020, Wells wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a bank in Mount Hope by presenting a stolen driver’s license. Wells admitted to obtaining the stolen license and checkbook on or some time prior to October 19, 2020.

Wells cashed three additional checks totaling $7,400 from the stolen checkbook on October 19, 2020. Wells used the same stolen driver’s license to cash the stolen checks at banks in Beaver and Beckley.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement along with United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin who imposed the sentence.