WELCH, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.

According to court documents, FCI McDowell staff decided to conduct a random visual search of Artemas Roberts, 42. They found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” and several doses of a substance that Roberts then admitted was suboxone.

The shank was a sharpened metal medical scalpel with a plastic handle and was intended to be used as a weapon. Roberts further admitted to possessing the shank and the suboxone, and later admitted he did not have a prescription for the suboxone.

Roberts sentencing is scheduled for April 10, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.