BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An inmate was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison, with the sentence he currently is serving. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution McDowell, was chosen for a random pat-down search when an officer found a handcrafted weapon, also known as a “shank,” in the waistband of Barrera’s pants. This random search occurred on April 5, 2022.

The object was a piece of metal about six and one-half inches long. One end was sharpened to a point and the other end was wrapped in cloth and a shoelace.

Barrera later admitted to possessing the object and further admitted it was intended to be used as a weapon.