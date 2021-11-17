Inmate sentenced in murder of another inmate at SRJ

(iSeeCars) - Winter is coming. That means that unless you live in an area with mild weather year-round, you should be prepared for winter driving. Whether you live in a place that regularly gets walloped with snow, or if you only see the occasional winter dusting, it’s important to make sure you can safely drive in inclement weather. One trusted way to ensure safe winter driving is with a car that’s well-equipped for winter conditions, and in today’s market, that doesn’t necessarily mean a truck or an SUV. To help keep you safe in the winter months, we’ve compiled this helpful guide to the Best Cars for Snow across the most popular vehicle categories.

Along with being a nuisance, winter conditions can present many challenges. Even if you don’t live in an area where it regularly snows, an unexpected winter storm can still rear its ugly head. And when a storm occurs in typically less snowy areas, these can be even more dangerous because drivers aren’t used to driving in these conditions. Here are some of the main hazards of winter driving: