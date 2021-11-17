Inmate sentenced in murder of another inmate at SRJ

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man charged with killing another inmate was sentenced Wednesday morning in court.
In February of 2019, five inmates, including Galen Ray Stewart, were charged with killing Kevin Whitaker at the Southern Regional Jail. All five suspects were facing charges for first-degree murder and conspiracy.
Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick sentenced Galen Stewart to a sentence of no less than one year with a maximum of five years. Stewart will also be credited for time served, which adds up to 490 days.