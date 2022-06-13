CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The jury in the trial of a man who killed a Charleston police officer has reached a verdict.

Joshua Phillips has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

He was also found guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance.

Phillips faces 10-40 years in prison and could be eligible for parole in 10 years.

A date for sentencing will be set by Judge Bailey.

“Since the moment when I arrived at the hospital the evening that Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally shot, my heart has been with Cassie’s mom, Sheryl; her sister, Chelsea; and her brothers and sisters in blue at the Charleston Police Department,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It has been a painful journey – not only for Cassie’s family and friends – but also for our community. While this was not the verdict we had hoped for, I hope today’s decision by the jury brings some level of peace and closure.”

“This is not the verdict we wanted. However, the jury made their decision and we must have faith in our justice system,” said Chief of Police Tyke Hunt. “While there’s nothing we can do to bring back a fallen sister, her death will not be in vain. The officers of the Charleston Police Department will work to uphold her memory in the job she so dearly loved.”

Phillips was accused of shooting and killing CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020. Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Phillips was formally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in April 2021.

Phillips’ trial was previously scheduled to start back in March 2022, however, Judge Jennifer Bailey said at that time there were not enough jurors available to begin the trial. Judge Bailey also ruled that the case will remain in Kanawha County following a change of venue request from the defense.